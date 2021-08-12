During a brawl between two McDonald’s customers, a man was shot in the face.

On Wednesday evening, a man was shot in the face inside a McDonald’s after two customers got into an incident.

The incident broke out around 4:40 p.m. ET inside the restaurant in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati, authorities said.

The argument became physical, and one man was shot in the face inside the popular cafe on the 1100 block of East McMillan Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

According to the newspaper, the person was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple other patrons witnessed the incident, according to WXIX, but no further injuries were recorded.

“For this to happen in the middle of the day in a McDonald’s. Pastor Peterson Mingo of the Cincinnati Police Department’s ‘God Squad,’ said WLWT, “It would reflect a very, very, very cruel individual who has no regard for human life.”

“I hope they can get this individual off the street.”

Mingo believes the victim is in his late 30s and knows him. “I see him around here,” says the narrator. Guy who enjoys having a good time. He continued, “I wasn’t into it with anyone I knew.”

“It’s possible that someone else, a police officer, was present. There may have been a shootout, with no way of knowing how many people were hurt.”

The victim was a 39-year-old guy who was shot in the face and left thigh, according to WXIX.

This photo was taken at a McDonald’s in Walnut Hills near McMillian St and Victory Pkwy. One male was shot inside the restaurant, according to @CincyPD, and was brought to UC Hospital. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/btClMyK4ah @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/btClMyK4ah @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/btClMyK4ah @FOX19

August 11, 2021 — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV)

According to the site, the two guys were spotted arguing inside the restaurant and both pulling pistols before the suspect went out and fled on foot.

The identity of the culprit has yet to be revealed by the police.

The Cincinnati Police Department has been contacted for comment by this publication.

At a Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru earlier this year, a young girl was fatally shot and her father was gravely injured.

At roughly 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, the 7-year-old girl and 29-year-old male were in their vehicle at the McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200-block of W. Roosevelt.

Two males jumped out of another car at the drive-thru, according to a McDonald’s employee who spoke to local media. This is a condensed version of the information.