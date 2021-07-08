During a ‘bad blood’ street brawl, a mother knifed a man in the back.

Following a 999 call reporting “gangs” of people “had murder with each other,” police arrived at Croxteth Hall Lane.

Irene Stevenson was twice knifed by Stacey Dowling of Mace Road, Croxteth, leaving her severe injuries to her chest and face.

Michael Smith, 38, was said to have rushed to the victim’s aid before Dowling, 38, stabbed him in the back.

On Wednesday, January 22, last year, none of the people involved presented an explanation for what caused the violence.

Ms Stevenson, who was standing with her adult daughter, accepted throwing a punch at Dowling, according to prosecutor Fiona McNeill.

“Watch this, I’m going to get my fella, and you’re getting slashed up,” Dowling yelled across the street, according to Ms Stevenson.

Dowling was said to have returned with a male before a fight broke out between her and Ms Stevenson, according to the court.

Ms Stevenson received slight cuts on the left side of her chest and adjacent to her left eye after she attempted to stab her multiple times.

According to Ms McNeill, the man who arrived with Dowling became involved as well, before Mr Smith attempted to assist Ms Stevenson.

Dowling stabbed him in the back on the right side, inflicting a two-inch wound but no internal injuries.

Mr Smith was left “fearful of going out,” according to Ms O’Neill, and the incident had an impact on his mental health.

Ms Stevenson has had nightmares since then, according to Judge Robert Trevor-Jones, and her social life has suffered as a result.

Dowling was arrested the next day and denied harming anyone when questioned by police.

She stated she was there because her companion, Robert Jones, had been jumped.

Dowling was scheduled to stand trial after denying injuring both of her victims with the intent to cause serious bodily damage.

The Crown accepted her later admissions of injuring Mr Smith and assault inflicting actual bodily injury against Ms Stevenson.

Dowling had previously appeared in court in 2016, for a subject unrelated to this punishment, according to the judge.

