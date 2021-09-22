Dunelm shoppers love ‘cute’ £15 cushion that’s on their Christmas lists.

Dunelm shoppers have fallen in love with a “cute” new homeware product after spotting it online.

The retailer is known for keeping shoppers updated on its homeware products, frequently causing a stir on social media .

Taking to its Instagram page, Dunelm shared a photo of its Fergus the Fox Cuddle Cushion , which is priced at £15.

Alongside the photo, the retailer wrote: “Adds to basket immediately Our NEW Teddy accessories were created to keep you cosy and looking cute all at the same time”.

The post quickly gained many likes and comments from excited fans eager to get their hands on the cushion.

Instagram

Beneath the photos, shoppers labelled the cushion “cute” and quickly tagged friends and family members asking them to search for the product in their local stores.

Among the comments, one person said: “omg how cute!

” and a second wrote: “he is CUTE!!!

”

A third added: “oh my gosh I need him! Xx”

A fourth shopper added: “so need one of these!!

”

A fifth said: “Adds to Christmas list” and a sixth added: “I need this in my life”.

Another tagged a friend and wrote: “We need to get one each”.

Dunelm’s Fergus the Fox Cuddle Cushion is priced at £15 and is available via the retailer’s website.