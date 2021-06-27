Dunelm has a £25 mirror that is described as “dreamy,” but customers want something else in the picture.

Dunelm customers were diverted after the firm announced their new rattan mirror on social media.

The retailer is recognized for keeping customers up to date on its homeware products, producing a lot of buzz on social media.

Dunelm uploaded a snapshot of its Rattan Wall Mirror on Instagram, which was initially posted by Morgen (@girlwiththepinkdoors), but its followers swiftly moved on to something else.

“We’re not sure if the sun heard, but we could all use a little pick-me-up right about now,” the shop stated with the photo.

Customers, however, are more interested in the garden furniture than the £25 rattan mirror.

Some customers praised the mirror, calling it “wonderful” and “lovely.”

Instagram

One customer wrote, “So lovely,” while another, “DREAMY,” in the comments.

“Gorgeous set up,” said a third.

Other shoppers, on the other hand, were more interested in the rattan garden furniture in the shot.

“Hi, is this furniture set for sale online?” one individual inquired.

“Where did you get the rattan corner seat, please?” wrote another.

“Please tell me where you got the furniture set,” a third added.

Dunelm stated beneath the article that the furniture in the photo is not available from the company.

The Rattan Wall Mirror from Dunelm costs £25 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.