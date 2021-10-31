Dunelm customers were taken aback by the ‘unreal’ £16 teddy bear bedding set.

After seeing it online, Dunelm customers have fallen in love with a “beautiful” bedding set.

Many customers routinely praise Dunelm for its products, and the business is always eager to update shoppers on its latest homeware items via social media.

Dunelm released a photo of its Teddy Bear Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set on its Instagram page this week, which has been a hit with customers.

“Swipe for an even fluffier surprise,” Dunelm said beside the photo, which was originally tweeted by Lucia (@luciamaysmithhome).

Lucia’s dog was photographed getting comfortable on the bedding in a second snap.

The bedding in the photo has received over 3,800 likes and numerous comments, indicating that it is a hit with customers.

“Omg this is unreal,” one customer said beneath the image, while another added, “Oh wow how gorgeous.”

“This is absolutely wonderful,” said a third.

“So perfect,” said a fourth shopper.

“How soft does that bedding look?” remarked a fifth, while another added, “This looks extremely cosy.”

A single Teddy Bear Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set from Dunelm costs £16.

Although pricing may vary, the set is also available in double, king, and super king sizes.

Dunelm bedding can be found here.