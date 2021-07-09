Dunelm customers laud the £25 bedding as “wonderful quality” that they “love, love, love.”

After seeing it online, Dunelm customers have fallen in love with a “wonderful” bedding set.

The company is well-known for its high-quality merchandise, particularly its bedding collection.

Dunelm’s Jungle Green 100 percent Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set has piqued customers’ interest this time around.

On the retailer’s website, the bedding set, which is presently on sale, has garnered over 30 five-star reviews.

Dunelm claims that the jungle-inspired bedding is made entirely of cotton, making it “very soft, durable, and machine washable.”

With a botanical print on one side and a delicate duck egg color on the other, the set is also reversible.

Customers have praised the “excellent quality” and “wonderful pattern” on the Dunelm website.

“Beautiful quality and pattern wish there were curtains,” one reviewer stated. “Amazing set.”

“Beautiful!” exclaimed a third. Excellent quality and a fantastic print! “Would certainly recommend,” commented another, while a third said, “Great colors and amazing quality. “Exactly what I needed.”

“I adore, love, love this item,” said a fourth. It feels great against your skin, washes and irons beautifully, and looks great; I’ve been exhibiting and telling my friends about it. This item comes highly recommended.”

“Gorgeous pattern and wonderful quality, lovely texture,” commented a fifth.

“Absolutely wonderful garment, really lovely quality cotton and washes well,” remarked another. I can’t recommend it highly enough because it’s so on style right now.”

Dunelm’s Jungle Green 100 percent Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set costs £25.60 for a double and is presently in the summer sale.

The set is also available in single, king, and superking sizes, with varying costs.

The bedding set can be found here on the internet.