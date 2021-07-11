Dunelm customers are lining up to buy a pair of ‘gorgeous’ £60 bar stools that have been spotted online.

After seeing them online, Dunelm customers have fallen in love with the retailer’s “beautiful” bar stools.

The retailer is recognized for keeping customers up to date on its homeware products, producing a lot of buzz on social media.

Dunelm uploaded numerous images from consumers on its Instagram feed, with one in particular by Claire (@cuppa at claires) striking out.

Customers at Marks & Spencer are split over a £40 dress that looks “nothing like” a photo.

The gold Siena Bar Stools from Dunelm are priced at £63.20 (now on sale for £79) and come in a variety of other colors, including black, navy, and grey.

“Some of your favorite items are currently in our summer sale!” the company stated with the photo. “Let’s go.”

The image instantly drew a slew of likes and comments from enthusiastic fans wanting to get their hands on the other sale items displayed – but the stools drew the most attention.

Instagram

Shoppers tagged Claire, whose photo contained the stools, beneath the photos.

“@cuppa at claires adore your bar,” one shopper tweeted, while another added, “Love this @cuppa at claires.”

“Absolutely wonderful photo of the bar stools, love it so much,” added a third.

“Omg @cuppa at claires what an incredible pic,” said a fourth.

The gold Siena Bar Stools from Dunelm cost £63.20 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

Other colors are available, however because they aren’t in the sale, the price jumps back up to £79.