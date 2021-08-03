Duncan Ferguson’s five statements demonstrating his status as an Everton legend

Duncan Ferguson returned to Everton and donned the number nine shirt once more.

The big Scot was 43 and long retired when he played in his Toffees testimonial six years ago yesterday, but his imposing stature still placed worry on the faces of the Villarreal defense as he strode across the pitch with six minutes to go.

Everton were down 2-0 to the Yellow Submarine, unable to avenge their (injustice of a) Champions League qualification setback a decade earlier, but the Blues netted a consolation goal just a minute after Ferguson was called to the game.

It was, of course, a header. Due of Villarreal’s preoccupation on Dunc’s arrival, Tyias Browning was able to shoot the ball home from the highest point on the field.

Ferguson’s illustrious Everton career was honored on this special occasion.

At Goodison Park, the striker didn’t score the most goals or appear in the most games, but he did win the hearts of tens of thousands of Blues fans.

Evertonians were enthralled from the time he arrived on loan from Rangers and scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Liverpool on his full debut, and they have remained so since.

There have been players who have done more for the Blues, who had more skill or records, but Duncan was a bright spot in a dismal season.

His enthusiasm, personal sense of connection to Merseyside’s blue half, and love for Everton made him one of us. He was every diehard who went crazy behind the goal as he hammered a header in at the Gwladys Street.

In the summer of 2015, as he basked in the adoration of 34,000 Everton fans, the future knew this was not the end, and Big Dunc had a few more chapters to write in his Everton story.

He was a ray of light for so many during the club’s worst days in the 1990s, and he was the hero once more when he came to the club’s rescue in December 2019.

Ferguson took over as caretaker manager after Marco Silva was fired, and he was the proudest man in the planet when Chelsea came to town and transformed it into a fairytale day for Everton, Big Dunc, and the.