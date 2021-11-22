Duncan Ferguson made fellow former Everton player Alessandro Pistone cry by saying, “Was a disaster.”

Duncan Ferguson is difficult to overlook when considering the scariest players the Premier League has ever seen, isn’t it?

In his playing days, the Everton coach, former interim manager, and cult hero was a frightening presence – just ask Paul Ince and Steffen Freund.

However, a narrative from the Scotsman’s time at Newcastle United has the potential to raise his profile to new heights.

Kieron Dyer recounted an unbelievable incident involving Ferguson and a fellow former Everton player, Alessandro Pistone, in an excerpt from his book published by the Daily Mail.

This was before the defender moved to Goodison Park, and the duo were both playing for Newcastle at the time, and Dyer revealed the moment Ferguson made the Italian cry.

“Duncan Ferguson was a frightening figure,” Dyer added.

“Alessandro Pistone kept making mistakes in a five-a-side match, so Dunc shouted at him.” ‘F*** off, Dunc,’ said the Italian.

“Dunc came to a halt, standing motionless, his gaze fixed on Pistone.

“After training, Pistone and I walked into the treatment area for a massage.”

“The doors swung open,” says the narrator. Dunc motioned Pistone outside and asked him in. Pistone’s face was flushed with fear.

“Don’t make me ask you any more questions, or I’ll come over there and haul you outside,” Dunc said. Pistone’s tears were flowing down his face and he was babbling at this point. I was fighting the urge to chuckle, but I could see Dunc’s wrath in his eyes.

Dunc said, ‘I’ll tell you this once.’ ‘I’m going to smash your skull if you ever tell me to f*** off again.’ Dunc walked out the door, turning around. Pistone was a shambles.”