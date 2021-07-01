Duncan Ferguson has been confirmed as Everton’s new manager following the appointment of Rafa Benitez.

Duncan Ferguson will remain a member of Rafael Benitez’s backroom staff at Everton following the Spaniard’s appointment at Goodison Park.

After a 29-day search following Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning departure at the start of the month, the 61-year-old was named the club’s new manager on Wednesday afternoon.

On his return to Real Madrid, the Italian brought many of the club’s employees with him, including his son and former Blues assistant manager Davide.

Benitez arrived at Finch Farm early on Wednesday morning, and the club’s video announcing his appointment as manager shows him strolling through the training area with Ferguson deep in conversation.

Everton have stated that the former Blues striker will remain with the club as part of the backroom staff, alongside goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

However, the statement does not clarify whether Ferguson will continue to serve as assistant manager.