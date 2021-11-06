Duncan Ferguson, an Everton icon, gives a terrific video message to a Blues superfan.

Duncan Ferguson, an Everton legend, has sent a great video greeting to Michael Dullaghan, a passionate follower who created a portrait of the former striker.

Thanks to his positive remarks about the club and engagement with fellow Evertonians, the Blues superfan has become very popular on social media.

Michael has frequently shared photographs of his outstanding artwork, which includes portraits of Everton legends past and present as well as famous fictional characters.

And on Thursday, the Blues fan shared a video on Twitter with his latest photograph of Ferguson, which instantly drew a flood of sympathetic replies from his over-24,000 followers.

Everton’s official account responded to the video the next day with a wonderful comment from the club’s assistant manager, who was overjoyed by his likeness in the photograph.

Ferguson stated, ” “Wow, man, that was a fantastic photo! Brilliant!” Doesn’t that look exactly like me? You were probably being nice to me because I don’t look like that in real life! “That’s a fantastic photo, mate; I’m really pleased with it.” The Everton assistant manager then shows the camera a Blues shirt with his name on the back and says he’ll give it to Michael in return for the artwork.

The film has already gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media from fans who are glad to see a well-known character get some much-deserved attention again.

After learning of Michael’s posts seeking for friends, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright wrote him a letter and sent him six new kits.

Michael has been promised that Kenwright will arrange for him to see the squad at Finch Farm, and that Hollywood icon – and Fulham supporter – Hugh Grant will take him out for a pint the next time Everton visits Craven Cottage.