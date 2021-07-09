Duncan Browne’s ultimate deed was to save two children’s lives.

Four people were saved by an aspiring firefighter who died after being attacked in Liverpool city centre.

Following an incident on Hanover Street on Sunday morning, popular Duncan Browne suffered a heart arrest.

The 23-year-old died the next day in hospital, surrounded by his family.

Duncan’s granddad explained the Everton FC fan’s legacy was the gift of life to two people and two children as he begged anyone who can help his family receive justice to come forward.

“He donated his organs,” John Browne added. It was the correct thing to do, despite the fact that it was extremely distressing for the family. We now know that two children shared his liver and two adults each had a kidney, therefore he saved four lives. He deserves to be called a hero.”

His remarks came as he spoke movingly of his grandson, an Edge Hill University graduate from Kirkby whose ambition was to “serve his community” as a firefighter.

“He was born on April 13, 1998,” Mr Browne continued. He was born three months before his due date. He was so little that you could fit him in the palm of your hand. He put in a lot of effort to overcome that adversity.”

Duncan and his father, Colin Browne, were fellow Blues and best friends, according to him, with Duncan Ferguson, a former All Saints student, named after Everton great Duncan Ferguson.

Duncan had been out with friends when he was assaulted by three guys at the City Buffet restaurant around 3.30 a.m.

They were looking for a taxi home after watching England’s match against Ukraine on Saturday night.

A 37-year-old Liverpool man has been detained on suspicion of murder so far.

“I’m appealing to everyone out there who was in the vicinity of that street or who got told anything in that street,” Mr Browne added, urging anyone with information to help the police probe. If they’re concerned, simply call the cops and tell them what you know.”

“We want actual justice for our Duncan,” he concluded. That’s exactly what we’re looking for. And if anyone in our great city can assist us, we would be grateful as a family.”

