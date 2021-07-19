Duncan Browne’s second assailant has been identified.

Duncan Browne was killed after a night out in Liverpool city centre, and a second man has been charged with his murder.

After allegedly being attacked by three individuals on Hanover Street on Sunday morning, the 23-year-old victim, an aspiring firefighter, suffered cardiac arrest (July 3).

Duncan, from Kirkby, died the next day in hospital, surrounded by his family.

Detectives revealed today that a second person has been charged with his murder.

“Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Duncan Browne have charged a second man today, Monday, July 19,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“Terrence Kerwin, 34, of no fixed residence, has been charged with murder,” the spokeswoman continued. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court today.”

Duncan’s murder is still being investigated, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact @MerPolCC or 101, referencing reference 21000465224.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

The news comes after another man was arrested and charged with the murder.

Michael McLoughlin, 36, of Torus Road, Old Swan, was charged with his murder and appeared in court last Thursday for a brief hearing.

Duncan had “every right” to return home safely following a night out with his companions, according to detectives probing the murder.

Flowers, balloons, and football scarves, as well as a succession of heartfelt memorials to Mr Browne, were left at the scene of the fatal attack on Hanover Street this week.

The Everton supporter was out watching England on Sunday, July 4, when he was assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Hanover Street by a group of three males.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the City Buffet restaurant between 3.20 a.m. and 3.40 a.m. on Sunday is asked to come forward and call the police.