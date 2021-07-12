Duncan Browne’s murder is charged against a man who appears in court.

This morning, a man was charged with the murder of Duncan Browne in Liverpool’s city center.

On Sunday, July 4, the 23-year-old was out watching England when he was assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Hanover Street by a gang of three guys.

He had a heart arrest and died the next day in the hospital (Monday).

Two people are assaulted in a pub beer garden, and a man is glassed.

Police reported today that a guy had been charged in connection with the murder.

Michael McLoughlin, 36, of Torus Road, Old Swan, was charged with murder and appeared at Wirral Adult Remand Court, where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 14 at Liverpool Crown Court.

The incident is still being investigated by police, and anyone with information should email @MerPolCC or call 101, referencing reference 21000465224.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

