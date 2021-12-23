Duncan Browne’s assailant will not be tried for murder in the taxi rank attack.

Despite the requests of the victim’s heartbroken parents, Duncan Browne’s attacker will not be tried for murder, a court heard.

During a night out in Liverpool, the 23-year-old was hit in an unprovoked attack over a taxi.

The aspiring firefighter and “crazy Everton supporter” from Kirkby died the next day in hospital accompanied by his family.

Michael McLoughlin, the guy who acknowledges responsibility for the fatal punch, was scheduled to go on trial for murder next month.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, have opted not to press charges against him or his co-accused, Terrence Kerwin.

McLoughlin, 36, of Old Swan’s Torus Road, acknowledged manslaughter but not murder.

Kerwin, a 34-year-old man with no known residence, has rejected both counts.

Duncan’s family was present at Liverpool Crown Court when both men appeared via video link from HMP Altcourse.

Kerwin was arraigned on a new charge of assault inflicting actual bodily harm, according to prosecutor John Benson, QC.

Kerwin pleaded guilty to this offence, which Mr Benson said the Crown Prosecution Service accepted (CPS).

Mr Benson stated that the CPS had “considered very carefully and anxiously” whether or not to accept McLoughlin’s plea of manslaughter.

According to the QC, this entailed obtaining responses from CPS attorneys, Merseyside Police, and “of course” Duncan’s parents.

“That decision to accept the plea has been examined and agreed upon by the head of the crown court unit, as well as police approval,” he said.

“It should be stated so that the family is aware that they are unhappy with the course taken.” Of course, this is quite understandable.

“Duncan Browne was killed in an unprovoked attack after a little heated dispute about a cab ride, it appears.”

“He was a much-loved and valued member of his family, as well as a popular figure among his friends.”

“The family’s loss is very deep,” Mr Benson added.

“They are, predictably, unable or unable to accept why Duncan was taken from them in the conditions that he was,” he said.

He did say, however, that the CPS had decided “the interests of justice are served by not taking McLoughlin to trial for his murder” based on the evidence.

Duncan went out with friends to watch England beat Ukraine in the quarterfinals.