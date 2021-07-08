Duncan Browne, an aspiring firefighter, was slain in an attack that lasted only a few seconds.

The assault was carried out by three males, and authorities believe it was unrelated to any previous assaults.

Mr Browne’s grandfather asked witnesses to support the investigation as Merseyside Police launched a new call for information that could help bring the 23-year-killers old’s to justice.

Mr Browne, from Kirkby, was attacked around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday in Liverpool city centre.

He was watching the England-Ukraine match with friends on Saturday night.

When the aspiring firefighter was attacked near the City Buffet restaurant, the party was on Hanover Street looking for a taxi home.

According to reports, he was assaulted by three men and subsequently fell, suffering from cardiac arrest.

The attack lasted “a couple of seconds,” according to Detective Chief Inspector Sarbjit Kaur.

According to the senior officer, her staff is unaware of any prior incidence to the assault at this time.

Mr Browne was the only person injured in the event, prompting a number of witnesses to come forward.

When asked if the blue and pink Hackney cab in which the suspects are thought to have fled the scene had police identified, Det Ch Insp Kaur said she was “happy” with the investigations so far.

“A lot of people have come forward with footage,” she added. We’re still appealing because someone might have that tidbit of information, that piece of intelligence [that could be critical]… Because so many others have come forward, there is a tendency to assume that people don’t need to come forward as well. We will continue to beg and appeal.”

Following the attack, Mr Browne was brought to the hospital. On Monday, the Everton FC fan died at his bedside with his family by his side, triggering tributes and requests for information from all around the city, even from his beloved team.

Det Ch Insp Kaur was speaking after Mr Browne's grandfather, John Browne, paid a moving tribute to his grandson, describing him as "a wonderful, fun-loving guy and."