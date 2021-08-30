Dumpster diving pays a Texas woman $1,000 a week.

A Texas mother earns roughly $1,000 each week from an unexpected source of revenue: trash.

According to the New York Post, Tiffany Sheree, of Dallas, worked as a canteen server until last year, when she quit after learning she could make a fortune selling discarded objects she finds in dumpsters at garage sales.

For years, the 32-year-old mother of four has been dumpster diving. She started in 2017 after seeing a video on YouTube about it.

She’ree, who has 2 million followers on TikTok, told Media Drum, “I’d never heard of or thought about dumpster diving before I randomly saw a video on YouTube of these girls garbage diving.” “When I saw the loot they brought back, I knew I had to give it a shot.”

Sheree discovered $1,200 worth of skincare and cosmetics products during her first dive. She and her 38-year-old husband, Daniel Roach, have been diving together ever since, hunting for goods to sell or use.

The pair claims that the sale of their hauls not only pays their expenses, but also allows them to adorn their home with some of the stuff they’ve brought home.

Her TikTok account, @dumpsterdivingmama, documents her regular dumpster dives, which she conducts outside of Victoria’s Secret, Party City, and Ulta. Sher’ree is usually on the lookout for things with damaged packing or returns that can’t be resold.

According to the TikTok user, these include “bedsheets, pillows, blankets, towels, tiny odds and ends, even pet goods like cat trees and dog cages.”

She recently discovered a $750 coffee machine from Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as several hundred dollars worth of unopened beauty supplies.

Her attempts have been equated to stealing by some commentators. According to legal experts at Findlaw, the conduct is legal in the United States as long as it does not violate any city, county, or state ordinances.

Matt Malone, a Texas resident who made up to $100,000 in a single year as a part-time dumpster diver, told ABC7 Chicago in 2018 that he found wealth in another man’s waste.

Despite the fact that Malone lives in Austin, he travels throughout the country in quest of hidden gems at stores like Home Depot, Office Max, and Sears.

He then sells the stuff he discovers on sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Craigslist.

