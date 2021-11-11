Duke Street has a ‘Quirky’ element to it.

I couldn’t wait to see what all the fuss was about at Duke Street’s Quirky Quarter.

It created such a stir when it first debuted six weeks before the pandemic.

They opened, closed, and then reopened.

But, like many businesses, they wondered if the situation would ever be resolved, and if they would even be able to survive.

They did, and they reopened in the summer, and I am glad to report that they are quite busy.

I admire how Liverpool attracts business people, particularly tourist attractions, who want to set up shop in Merseyside.

So, what exactly is the Quirky Quarter?

Without giving too much away because it’s a great experience for families, it’s an experience that will make you think and, as the title suggests, there are plenty of unusual locations – upside down and backwards.

Confused?

So take a look at it.

Four friends had an idea and wanted to start a business in Liverpool.

They looked at a lot of cities, but this one had a lot of buzz.

They knew people would enjoy the experience; all you have to do is read the evaluations to see how they felt.

They also have a spot named Curious Corner of Chamarel, which is located on the other side of the world in Mauritius.

That’s a long drive to make sure your business is running smoothly.

This is a mansion of illusions and mystery designed to pique your interest.

Because of the weather, this attraction is both indoors and outside.

Quirky Quarter’s bosses stated I could get a family ticket for their Mauritius attraction with their compliments, but I’d have to pay for my own trip and lodging…

What I’ll tell you about the Quirky Quarter is that there’s a great surprise towards the end of the adventure, and I’m so pleased I wasn’t alone.

If I had been, I would have most likely never been seen again.

It’s strange how we can live somewhere but never go exploring. “The summary has come to an end.”