Duke of Sussex Responds to Trump’s Remarks on NATO and Afghanistan

The Duke of Sussex has issued a statement demanding respect for British soldiers who served and lost their lives in Afghanistan, following controversial remarks made by former US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News, Trump suggested that NATO allies, including the United Kingdom, stayed “a little off the front lines” during the Afghanistan conflict.

Harry Defends NATO Allies’ Sacrifices

Harry, a former soldier who served two tours in Afghanistan, strongly rejected Trump’s implication, emphasizing that the sacrifices made by British service personnel must be respected. “In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history,” Harry said in his statement. “Every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security.” He went on to underscore the heavy toll, noting that 457 UK service members lost their lives in the conflict, and thousands of families were forever altered by the war.

The Duke reflected on the personal cost of the war, sharing that he had “made lifelong friends” and “lost friends” during his deployment. He added, “Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.” His statement emphasized that these sacrifices “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect.”

Harry, who completed a decade of military service, took part in two frontline tours to Afghanistan. His first deployment in 2007 saw him fighting in the volatile Helmand Province, where he served as a battlefield air controller. His second tour in 2012 involved his role as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner. In addition to the emotional cost, Harry’s career also saw him retrain as an Apache aircraft commander and earn a promotion to captain in 2011.

The response to Trump’s comments in the UK has been swift and harsh, with many public figures calling for an apology. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer labeled the remarks “insulting and frankly appalling,” especially given the number of UK deaths in Afghanistan. Starmer emphasized that the remarks were hurtful to the families of the fallen and to those who served.

The former president’s comments were also criticized in light of his own avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War. With the political tension surrounding the remarks growing, there are mounting calls for Trump to issue an apology, both for the specific comments about NATO and the broader implications about the alliance’s commitment during the war in Afghanistan.