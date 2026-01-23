Duke of Sussex Defends British Soldiers in Response to Trump’s Comments on Afghanistan

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has sharply responded to remarks made by former US President Donald Trump, defending the British soldiers who served and died in Afghanistan. Trump had recently suggested that NATO allies, including the UK, kept a safe distance from the front lines during the conflict, a statement that has sparked widespread condemnation.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that NATO troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan, and further stated that America had “never needed” its NATO partners. These comments were particularly provocative given that the US was the only member state to invoke NATO’s Article 5 defense clause in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, marking the first and only time in NATO’s history that all members were obliged to support the US in the Afghan conflict.

Prince Harry’s Statement on the Sacrifices of UK Soldiers

Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan on two separate frontline tours, issued a statement refuting Trump’s remarks and underscoring the sacrifices made by British service members. The Duke emphasized the grave toll the war had on the UK military, which lost 457 soldiers during the conflict.

“Allies answered that call,” said Harry, recalling the unprecedented invocation of Article 5. “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.” He went on to highlight the devastating human cost of the war: “Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.”

His statement is a powerful reminder of the personal sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, emphasizing that the contributions of those who died “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect.”

Trump’s comments have not only been met with a backlash from across the political spectrum in the UK but have also drawn attention to his own avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, which many critics have pointed out as hypocritical in light of his remarks.