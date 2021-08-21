DuJour Media, founded by Jason Binn, is a market leader in modern media and publishing.

We’re only now beginning to comprehend the long-term effects of the coronavirus epidemic on news publishers and how they’re charting a sustainable road forward after a year after the global event. As a result of the pandemic, some newspapers have had to lay off or furlough employees, or perhaps shut down completely. Other publishers, on the other hand, have been able to profit from greater reader attention.

People are spending more time on their smartphones since the outbreak. According to data from the Global Web Index’s Coronavirus Multi-Market study, smartphone usage is up 70%, laptop usage is up 47%, and tablet usage is up 23%. Many people have developed new behaviors as a result of the pandemic, and they expect these new habits to remain once the Covid-19 outbreak has passed. News publishers must get inventive in gauging and maintaining audience engagement in order to compete in this cutthroat industry. DuJour Media, a print and digital luxury lifestyle publication company, is one such example. DuJour is a national luxury lifestyle media organization that produces content for the country’s wealthiest markets and readers. Jason Binn, a long-time leader in the bespoke publishing industry, created DuJour in 2012. Along with many others, he has created publications for Art Basel Miami, Wynn properties, and Taubman’s Short Hills Mall.

DuJour Media set itself apart from the competition by establishing a hybrid multi-platform business strategy that included a quarterly print magazine and monthly web editions. DuJour reaches the most affluent readers, who are hand-selected based on characteristics such as wealth, spending, assets, and generosity. The average reader has a net worth of $5 million, a property worth of over $1 million, and an annual income of over $200,000.

Jason Binn has always excelled in the digital realm. Jason Binn developed Niche Media, a leading publisher of luxury regional magazines around the country, before creating DuJour (Aspen Peak, Boston Common, Capitol File, Gotham, Hamptons, Los Angeles Confidential, Michigan Avenue, Ocean Drive, Philadelphia Style and Vegas). He also established a special publishing department for the Taubman real estate business, which produced publications for Art Basel Miami Beach, Wynn Las Vegas, and the Short Hills Mall. The New York Times, The New York Observer, AdAge, and Vanity Fair have all featured Binn. In addition, he was named Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year,” inducted into the American Advertising Federation’s “Advertising Hall of Fame,” and featured in Washington Newsday’s “Brief News.”