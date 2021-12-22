Due to’street brawls’ and ‘loud music,’ the bar could lose its license.

Merseyside Police have raised’serious concerns’ about a Merseyside bar after reporters reported ‘fights and blasting music.’

Police have requested that Gambino’s on Coronation Road in Crosby have their license reviewed.

Merseyside Police’s grounds for a review, according to a report provided by Sefton Council, derive from a “event” in which a man was arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon on October 29 and 30 this year.

Driver is pulled over by a man in an Audi A4 who poses as a police officer.

Following the event, authorities conducted more investigations, which discovered “license conditions violations and the unauthorized selling of alcohol.”

It was stated in the report: “Merseyside Police have serious concerns about the management of the venue in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety objectives, stemming from an incident on the 29th and 30th of October 2021, when a male was arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

“Further investigation uncovered violations of the license terms as well as the unlicensed distribution of alcohol.”

The police’s major grounds for worry in their application to examine Gambino’s license are public safety and the prevention of crime and disturbance.

A statement to the council’s licensing staff is the third item mentioned in the report.

The following is an excerpt from a resident’s statement: “The music is loud and continues till the early hours of the morning. Around 11 a.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, you can hear this from BLANK and also through the shutters BLANK.

“He throws parties and plays loud music. Several times, the cops have been summoned. When disputes spill out into the street, there is fighting and smashed glassware both inside the establishment and out on the street. Many times, police have been called to these incidents.” The meeting has been scheduled for January 11th, at which time it will be decided whether or not the bar can keep its license.

There will be a 21-day appeal period if the bar’s license is revoked. If no appeals are filed during that time, the bar’s license will be revoked immediately following the appeal period.