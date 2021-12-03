Due to worries about the road’s stability, it will be closed for several more hours.

Following a lorry incident this morning, emergency services have announced that a busy road would stay blocked for several more hours due to safety concerns.

At 6.39 a.m., a lorry collided with a gantry on the A562 Speke Road in Widnes.

The road will be stopped for several hours, according to Cheshire Police, while they continue to assess the gantry’s structural stability in the aftermath of the event.

People have been evacuated after their ‘house crumbles,’ and the location has been cordoned off by the authorities.

There have been no reports of injuries, but police say recovery work is continuing while the gantry is assessed for structural stability.

A HGV had crashed with a gantry near the Hale Road slip road, according to police.

The container appeared to have come off the lorry when it collided with the gantry that displays directions to Liverpool, according to images.

The wreckage from the lorry was also seen blocking the road in videos provided with The Washington Newsday.

The westbound lane is closed as a result of the event, and a number of detours are in place, including:The A533 Mersey Gateway Bridge is closed westbound from the Queensway junction. The Queensway is being used to reroute traffic to the M62.

The northbound Silver Jubilee Bridge is closed. Traffic will be rerouted through Waterloo Road, Queensway, and the M62.

“At 6.39 a.m. on Friday 3 December, police were alerted to complaints of a collision on the A562 Speke Road, Widnes,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that an HGV had collided with a gantry near the Hale Lane slip road.”

“There have been no reports of casualties, but recovery work will be required, as well as a structural inspection of the gantry.”

“Emergency services are working hard to clear the blockage as quickly as possible, but the road will be closed for several hours,” says the statement.