Due to ‘workload’ difficulties, a’stressed’ solicitor forged emails.

A trainee solicitor who tampered with legal documents said that his job was causing him stress.

The Lawyers Regulatory Authority barred Daniel Hall, who worked at Bermans solicitors in Exchange Station on Tithebarn Street, from practicing law (SRA).

The trainee cites personal concerns and feeling “under strain from his workload” as reasons for falsifying documents in a transcript of the SRA’s findings.

Between September 2018 and September 2020, Mr Hall worked as a trainee solicitor at the firm.

A colleague requested him to take over a case while she was on annual vacation in August 2019.

After an examination, it was discovered that when his colleague returned to work, Mr Hall had “misled” him about the status of six files and said he had sent emails when he had not.

Mr Hall supplied two emails after being questioned by the same colleague, but had changed the dates and timings to make it appear as if they had been sent.

After consulting with the company’s IT staff, it was discovered that the emails had been tampered with, which Mr Hall admitted.

Mr. Hall’s employers issued a warning, and the event was reported to the SRA on October 10, 2019.

During the investigation, Mr Hall stated that he decided to fake the records because he was having personal troubles.

He also stated that he was “under pressure from his job as a trainee solicitor,” and that his actions stemmed from his “trying to stay up with his work.”

Accepting the repercussions of his actions, Mr Hall has since moved on to a vocation that is not related to law.

Mr Hall has been barred from practicing law in the future as a result of the investigation, and he has agreed to pay the SRA’s investigation costs of £300.

“Mr Hall’s behavior makes it undesirable for him to be involved in a legal profession because he has admitted to being dishonest,” the investigation said.

“His dishonesty caused the client to be deceived about the status of their instructions, and it affects the public’s trust in legal services and solicitors.”

