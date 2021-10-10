Due to weather and air traffic control issues, Southwest Airlines has canceled over 1,000 flights.

Southwest Airlines canceled about a quarter of its scheduled flights on Sunday, totaling over 1,000 flights. Air traffic control issues and inclement weather were blamed by the airline for the delays.

There was no other carrier that had the same issues.

“We had weather challenges at our Florida airports at the start of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unforeseen air traffic control concerns in the same region, causing major delays and cancellations,” Southwest said in a statement on Sunday.

“Throughout the weekend, we worked diligently to reset our business, focusing on having aircraft and employees relocated to take care of our clients.”

NEW: According to FlightAware, Southwest Airlines has canceled *another* 1,000 flights, or nearly a fifth of their Sunday schedule.

It’s the second day in a row with serious problems. Southwest said it was striving “to recover our operation” yesterday. Denver, Baltimore, Dallas Love Field, and Chicago Midway were the cities hardest hit by Southwest’s cancellations on Sunday.

“We understand the inconvenience that flight cancellations cause our customers and staff, and we apologize, and we thank everyone for their patience as we work to be safe first, and then to resolve interrupted schedules as quickly as possible.”

The FAA stated that the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center was experiencing weather and staffing concerns.

Due to widespread inclement weather, military training, and inadequate personnel in one part of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center, flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon, according to the agency. “Some airlines are still having scheduling issues as a result of out-of-place aircraft and crews.” Southwest Airlines personnel, as well as FAA air traffic controllers, are on strike. This is only the start.