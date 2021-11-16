Due to “unacceptable delays” on the transformation project, the council has fired the construction firm.

After the council withdrew a multi-million pound construction contract, a massive project aimed at dramatically altering Crosby has suffered a serious setback.

Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre (CLAC), in adjacent Waterloo, and the surrounding area would be transformed into a “destination attraction” under ambitious plans.

Crossfield Construction Limited’s contract, however, has been terminated by Sefton Council due to “unacceptable delays and failures to develop” the project, according to the council.

The Liverpool-based company was awarded a £2.2 million contract to redesign and expand Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre, resulting in a new hospitality section with improved wedding, conference hotel, dining, and bar facilities.

Crossfield director Mike Macaulay said earlier this year that he was “delighted to have started construction” on the project, especially because many of the players “grew up in Crosby.”

However, the local government announced the news today, stating that the project will not be completed until next year.

“Unfortunately, owing to Crossfield Construction Limited’s unacceptable delays and failure to satisfactorily progress the works on the redevelopment of Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre, the Council has terminated its employment under their contract,” a Sefton Council spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“This is a difficult choice, and we recognize that it may have ramifications for local businesses who are subcontracted to Crossfield.” We understand and sympathize with those subcontractors’ frustrations.

“Unfortunately, the completion of the rehabilitation of this tourism and recreational facility in one of Sefton’s most beautiful sites, as well as the creation of new jobs and training opportunities that it will bring, will be delayed until next year.”

“The Council has engaged with the contractor to try to resolve its difficulties and keep the project moving forward.”

“This decision was made after much thought, but it is consistent with the Council’s obligation to safeguard the interests of local Council Tax payers and its assets.”

“Due to the legal and commercial nature of the contractor’s talks, the conclusion could not have been informed earlier.”

“Sefton Council is putting in place its contingency plan to finish the scheme and deliver a first-class asset and the advantages it delivers to residents and tourists as securely, quickly, and affordably as feasible.”

