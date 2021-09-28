Due to “tremendous” voter fraud, Donald Trump suggests he might be re-elected.

Former President Donald Trump has hinted that he may be re-elected as president unexpectedly because to “tremendous voter fraud.”

Trump appeared to dismiss false conspiracy theories that predict he will rapidly reclaim the president if it becomes a possibility in statements to conservative television network Real America’s Voice. At his rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, host Gina Loudon, who has also served as co-chair of the group Women for Trump, asked the former president when the country will “get President Trump back.”

Trump responded, “Well, we’ll see.” “There has been a lot of voter fraud. And it’s being revealed on a daily basis, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

The Trump campaign has been contacted for comment by this publication.

In the more than ten months since Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Vice President Joe Biden, no credible evidence of significant voting fraud has surfaced, despite the fact that the election results had long been verified and confirmed. Despite the fact that there is no legal way for Trump to be certified the winner or to return to office without winning another election, he has continued to challenge the outcome.

During his Saturday interview, Trump claimed he was “looking back” to “find out what occurred,” while also emphasizing that some states were “creating their laws and procedures” for next elections. Republican-backed efforts to reform voting laws on matters like ballot signature verification and voter identification, according to the former president, will have an impact on future elections.

“I think you’re going to be tremendously impressed by what’s going on, and I think maybe by the next election,” Trump added, implying that he will run for president in 2024 but without committing to it.

Despite Trump’s assertions that he “won” in 2020, his lawyers failed to persuade various judges he selected in the aftermath of the election, despite dozens of failed legal challenges. Although no such evidence has been given, and further study has merely verified Biden’s victory, the ex-president has continued to assert that evidence proves enormous fraud was a part in his loss.

On Friday, the results of a contentious audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which was performed at the request of the Republican-controlled state Senate, revealed that Trump narrowly lost the county to Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.