Due to the warming ocean, just 25% of Maine’s Puffins were able to raise chicks in 2021.

According to the Associated Press, only roughly a quarter of the puffin population off the coast of Maine was able to produce babies this year, making 2021 one of the worst years for seabird reproduction in decades. Warmer ocean temperatures, which reduced the amount of small fish puffins and their early progeny rely on for sustenance, are thought to be the reason of the lower number of chicks.

The puffins of Maine live on four small islands off the state’s coast, according to the Associated Press. Seabirds in Maine rely on small fish like herring and sand lance to feed their young offspring, which number around 1,500 breeding pairs.

Due to a sharp fall in the herring population, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration imposed additional limitations on the US herring fishing in early 2021, including measures that consider the fish’s ecosystem significance.

In a typical year, around two-thirds of puffins are able to procreate and raise young, according to Don Lyons, director of conservation research at the National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute in Bremen, Maine. The 25 percent of birds that were able to raise young this year represents a significant drop from the previous year’s norm.

“Puffins were catching less fish, and the ones they did capture were not ideal for chicks,” Lyons said. “This year’s warning is severe.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the four decades after their populations were restored in Maine, the puffin colonies have only had one or two less fruitful years, according to Lyons.

The islands where puffins lay their eggs are in the Gulf of Maine, which is warming faster than the vast bulk of the world’s oceans. Adult puffin mortality has not been high, but Lyons believes the population will suffer if the birds continue to have trouble raising young.

The disappointing report follows a string of encouraging indicators in recent years, despite difficult environmental conditions. In recent years, the number of the birds, which are listed on Maine’s state threatened species list, has remained constant.

In 2019, the birds enjoyed one of their most fruitful breeding seasons in years. Stephen Kress is one of the scientists who has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.