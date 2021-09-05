Due to the Universal Credit situation, a Liverpool couple is about to be thrown into poverty.

When the government removes the lifeline increase in Universal Credit, a struggling young couple in Liverpool says they won’t be able to heat their home this winter.

Charlie Hall, 26, and her partner John Gillespie are worried about how they will cope when the £20 increase in the benefit is phased out next month, and feel they may have to pick between food and heating.

Despite their continual quest, the pair has been unable to find job during the pandemic.

A cross-party petition to keep the £20-a-week Universal Credit rise was rejected by the minister.

They live in a leased house in Tuebrook and claim that the present level of Universal Credit they receive is hardly enough to cover rent, bills, and food – and they are concerned about how they will cope when the boost is removed next month.

Despite strong pleas from all across, including from some of their own MPs, the government introduced the £20 a week increase at the start of the pandemic and is set to remove it in a few weeks.

For Charlie and John, who have a combined claim, the loss of roughly £90 per month will tip them over the line and into poverty, according to them.

“We don’t have any money to play with as it is, we budget so rigorously, we never go out – we don’t even have a TV licence,” Charlie, who is originally from Cambridge but relocated to Liverpool for university, explained.

“We’re just hanging on; I’m not sure what we’ll do when this cut comes in.”

“This winter, we won’t be able to heat our home.

“I’m losing sleep over it, and it’s really affecting my mental health. I don’t know where we’re going to get the money to get by.

“We’ll be losing £90 a month, and we have no idea where that money will come from, so we’ll have to cut back on our food and what we can eat.”

Charlie had just graduated from university at the time of the epidemic, had been working in hospitality for a while, and had made plans to relocate.