Due to the spread of COVID-19 on campus, Cornell University has been placed on ‘Alert Level Red.’

Because of the large number of COVID-19 cases, Cornell University’s Ithaca campus has been closed. “Alert Level Red” is now in effect. In a message to the campus community on Tuesday, Cornell University President Martha Pollack reported that many students had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the revised COVID-19 tracking dashboard, the positive rate was 4.18 percent from December 7 to 13, with 903 student cases recorded.

The vast majority of confirmed positives in Ithaca were among students, according to data. Pollack described the COVID-19 outbreak as a “rapid spread” among students, noting that instances among professors and staff were rare and that the COVID-19 testing lab had discovered evidence of the Omicron variant in a “substantial number of Monday’s positive student samples.” Despite the fact that the evidence for Omicron is still “preliminary” and the university is awaiting confirmation, it is treating the cases as confirmed. Despite preliminary indications that the Omicron variant may be responsible for milder instances, Pollack cautioned that this is “far from definite.” “(H)igher transmissibility leads to exponential development, which balances the linear drop in % of severe cases,” he explained.

The university is upgrading to “alert level red” out of an abundance of caution, which refers to a “high risk” situation with “substantial rise in incidence with inadequate quarantine, isolation, and/or local hospital capacity.”

Indoor masks are necessary for all students, employees, and visitors in this category. If physical separation is not practicable, they should also wear masks outside. Some classes will be transferred online, and classroom capacity will be lowered.

The last day of courses at Cornell was December 7, but final exams were set for December 11 to 18. The tests have been delayed or transferred to an online format, and “all university activities,” including the December graduates’ recognition ceremony, have been canceled. According to CNN, libraries, fitness centers, and gyms are all closed to students.

In a statement to NPR, Joel Malina, vice president for university affairs, said the university had taken a “science-based approach” to COVID-19 decision-making.

“Having to take these actions is clearly very discouraging. “However, our commitment has been to follow the science and do everything we can to protect the health of our teachers, staff, and students since the beginning of the pandemic,” Pollack added. “Over the last few years, we’ve weathered numerous hardships together. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.