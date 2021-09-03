Due to the rare COVID-19-Linked Syndrome, a 6-year-old Tennessee girl’s lung partially collapses.

After suffering a rare syndrome associated to COVID-19, a 6-year-old girl is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Tennessee hospital and is in desperate need of blood platelets.

COVID-19 was contracted by Hattie Shell about eight weeks ago, but she was asymptomatic at the time. However, in August, the girl began to exhibit cold-like symptoms, prompting her parents to take her to the doctor for advice.

The girl ended up in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a few hospital visits. According to Commercial Appeal, she was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, an uncommon COVID-19 condition in youngsters.

The girl was taken off the ventilator and relocated to a regular room for continuing therapy after a few days of treatment.

However, one of her lungs partially collapsed earlier this week, and she was transferred back to ICU. To keep her oxygen levels stable, the girl was put back on a ventilator.

Children commonly develop the syndrome four weeks after contracting COVID-19, according to Dr. Sandra Arnold, the hospital’s pediatric infectious diseases director.

She continued, “The case definition includes having a fever for a few days and a lot of inflammation.”

“We notice a lot of rashes, red eyes, lung involvement, gastrointestinal involvement, brain involvement, and the heart and lung involvement are the two most frightening.”

“These are one of those strange COVID-19 tales you read about on the news, but it doesn’t feel real,” Garrett Best, a minister at Oliver Creek Church of Christ in Arlington, where the girl’s family belongs, told the source. Then it happened to a genuine girl from our church, and it’s hard to believe it’s true.”

The girl’s parents are now asking people to give blood and platelets at any Vitalant blood bank site via social media.

“Hattie is a universal donor due to her blood type, but she is a difficult type to match, and the city is running low on platelets. If we may be so bold, we implore any of you who are able to donate blood and/or platelets to do so as soon as possible,” Kady Shell said on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family in raising funds for the child’s treatment. It has already raised $18,000 of their $20,000 goal as of Friday.

COVID-

The 19 issue is still affecting the United States, with over 160,000 instances reported in the last two days. Several states in the have experienced a surge as a result of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.