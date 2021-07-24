Due to the emergence of Harvey Elliott, two Liverpool players will be able to go this summer.

In recent years, Liverpool has tended to use the loan system in a very specific way, with few players returning to Anfield and making an effect.

Harvey Elliott’s experience in the Championship last season, in which he established himself in senior football and demonstrated he is ready for a step up to the top flight, may have changed their minds.

There are numerous cases of players being loaned out just to be sold later, with the temporary swap being exploited to boost a player’s value.

Rhian Brewster spent 18 months at Swansea City before Sheffield United splashed £23.5 million on him, while Harry Wilson has had a string of loan spells and is poised to move on permanently this summer.

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, Liverpool correspondent David Lynch outlined the Reds’ transfer policy, with Elliott highly unlikely to be loaned out again this time.

“With Liverpool and loans, they don’t necessarily see them as ideal because they want to keep the guys around and give them that elite experience,” he explained.

“Players need to learn tactical things and be up to speed with their colleagues, but you have to question if Elliott’s success will influence their perspective.

“Previously, it appeared that many young Liverpool players were being loaned out to gain experience and increase their value if they were not going to make it at the club.

“However, I believe Liverpool’s mind has been changed as a result of Elliott’s success after being reluctantly loaned out.”

This new strategy might be implemented as early as this summer. Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain, two young midfielders who impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season activity, could be the ones who are ready for a break this summer.

“This season, midfield at Liverpool will be really competitive since they are likely to buy a midfielder,” Lynch added.

“That complicates things for Clarkson and Cain.”

