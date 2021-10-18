Due to the drought, environmentalists oppose the reclassification of a rare Colorado River fish.

A rare fish found only in the Colorado River basin has been brought back from the brink of extinction thanks to years of conservation efforts, but environmentalists must continue their efforts to ensure the species’ survival, according to federal authorities, who reclassified the species from endangered to threatened on Monday.

The humpback chub, so named because of a fleshy protrusion behind its head, was first listed as endangered in 1967, when dam construction damaged its habitat. The humpback chub population has also declined due to the introduction of predatory, invasive aquatic species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a rule in the Federal Register on Monday that will change the status of the on November 17.

The delisting of endangered species is opposed by environmentalists. They suggest that the humpback chub’s survival is in jeopardy as a megadrought, mostly caused by climate change, reduces flows in the Colorado River basin, which spans seven states in the Southwest and Mexico.

The delisting comes two months after the US Bureau of Reclamation deemed the river to be experiencing an exceptional water scarcity. It also follows a request by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in July to downgrade the endangered category of another rare Colorado River fish, the razorback sucker, to threatened.

Jen Pelz, the Wild Rivers Program Director at the environmental group WildEarth Guardians, said it was “perplexing that the [US Interior Department] would go to such great lengths to reclassify these endangered fish at a time when so much uncertainty exists regarding climate change and the ability to continue to fund the suite of heroic measures it undertakes annually to ensure these species’ survival.”

The Interior Department houses the Fish and Wildlife Service as well as the Bureau of Reclamation.

A species is considered “endangered” by the government if it is in risk of extinction in all or part of its historical habitat. For “vulnerable” species, protections are maintained, which means biologists can take actions to improve the overall population even if some of the fish are harmed.

Fish and Wildlife said it finalized another rule to guarantee that collaboration with other parties, including as private, state, tribal, and federal agencies, continues to protect existing habitat and reduce threats such as predators and drought-induced water flows. This is a condensed version of the information.