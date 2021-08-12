Due to the drought, Arizona expects to lose one-fifth of its Colorado River water supply.

According to the Association Press, Arizona is anticipated to lose roughly one-fifth of its Colorado River water supply, or 512,000 acre-feet of water, due to a statewide drought.

Nevada and Mexico will also lose some of their river water supply (21,000 acre-feet and 80,000 acre-feet, respectively) as a result of the dam.

Arizona, on the other hand, will be the hardest hit by forced water reduction, with 512,000 acre-feet expected to be lost.

The Colorado River’s water loss accounts for less than 8% of Arizona’s overall water supply, yet each acre-foot can offer a year’s worth of water for one to two dwellings, according to the Associated Press. The US Bureau of Reclamation’s prediction, which is likely to be announced next week, would spare cities and tribes, but farmers in Arizona will feel the effects of the water reduction.

Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy, stated, “It’s such a significant river.” “It was formerly known as the Nile of the West, which is hard to believe these days.”

In the early morning light, a harvester rumbles over the fields, mowing down rows of corn and cutting up ears, husks, and stalks into mulch for feed at a nearby dairy.

Next year, the cows won’t receive their salad, at least not from this farm. The corn crop will be unable to be planted due to a lack of water.

They were expecting it. They’ve left fields unplanted, laser leveled the terrain, lined canals, installed drip irrigation, tried drought-resistant crops, and found other ways to save water.

Even yet, the Colorado River supply reductions next year will be a setback for agriculture in Pinal County, Arizona’s top producer of cotton, barley, and livestock. Dairies, which rely heavily on local farms for feed, may have to look further afield for supplies, putting a strain on the local economy.

Drought conditions have worsened, and reservoir levels have dropped to historic lows across the West, prompting the reduction earlier than projected. Warmer, drier circumstances have been blamed on climate change in the last 30 years, according to scientists.

"More and more of the farm is likely to look like this next," farmer Will Thelander said, standing next to a dry field with his boots kicking up dust.