Due to the COVID Vaccine Mandate, 5 Massachusetts State Representatives have been barred from working in the State House.

For failing to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, five Massachusetts state representatives will be restricted from visiting the State House in Boston.

The impacted legislators, according to Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano, will not be named publicly. He did note, however, that the number of prohibited representatives had decreased since last week’s census.

“The good news is that we had two more guys come forward and be vaccinated over the weekend, so we’re down to five now,” Mariano told reporters.

One hundred and forty-nine members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives have given proof of vaccination, which became obligatory in September in order to attend in-person meetings. Members can also get an exception, but the guidelines for the exemption haven’t been made public yet. Officials stated that these requests are currently being considered.

“We’re delighted with the progress that we’re making,” Mariano added, “but we’re continuing to engage with folks as they go through some of their requests for them to be removed from the standards.”

The vaccination requirement is part of the Massachusetts State House’s reopening strategy. Representatives and their staff will be allowed into the House chamber in the second phase of the proposal. According to Senate President Karen Spika, this stage of the procedure may be closer than expected because 100 percent of the state Senate has complied with the policy.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, most politicians have worked mostly from home, attending meetings and public hearings online and casting votes when possible.

The House of Representatives has 159 members, according to the Boston Herald. Five more House members have applied for medical or religious immunizations or are awaiting their second vaccine shot. Mariano also refused to reveal the names of the five lawmakers who have yet to comply, according to the newspaper, citing “confidentiality concerns.” The Massachusetts State House has been shuttered for more than 20 months, according to CBS 4 Boston, and two committees are currently considering reopening plans for workers and tourists. There is presently no timeframe for the reopening of the State House.

“Because the people’s house invites everyone, you don’t have the closed setting that you would have at a hotel.” This is a condensed version of the information.