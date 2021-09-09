Due to the conditions at the warehouse used to hold Ida evacuees, a nursing home resident’s leg was amputated.

A resident of a Louisiana nursing home had his leg amputated after being relocated to a warehouse facility that the state had shut down due to dangerous conditions ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Andrew Hicks, 59, was a resident of Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Gretna, Louisiana, when he was transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish with residents from six other nursing homes due to fears about storm Ida damage.

Terry Hicks, 58, was unaware that her husband was being relocated and only discovered him after a family member texted her a photo of him in a wheelchair with his foot bandaged and his head in his hands from a NOLA.com piece about nursing home patients being removed from dangerous situations.

“We can see him in the photo. He’s in a lot of pain. And we really couldn’t do anything,” Hicks told WDSU, a local news station. “He’s been through a lot. He’s been through a lot. I despise seeing him like this… And it aches a lot since he didn’t get his leg amputated.”

When Hicks finally found her husband, he was awaiting surgery on his leg at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, according to Hicks. Doctors informed her that her husband’s leg needed to be amputated due to gangrene, which was most likely caused by his foot sitting in standing water.

Six nursing home residents are alleged to have died as a result of the warehouse conditions. State officials shut down the warehouse, and all of the nursing institutions implicated lost their licenses.

The conditions at the Tangipahoa warehouse, which included mattresses on the floor, standing water, overflowing toilets, broken air conditioning, and patients soaking in their own excrement, were described as “outrageous” by Louisiana State Senator Kirk Talbot, who added, “our senior citizens deserve better than this.”

Talbot said he wants to take on the nursing home sector by introducing legislation that will require nursing homes to have enough backup power to keep their vulnerable residents safe during storms.

Bob Dean, a Baton Rouge real estate mogul, owns all seven nursing homes that transported residents to the warehouse. This website contacted his office but did not receive a response right away.