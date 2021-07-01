Due to the bar, the road resembles a plastic cup graveyard.

A video shared online this week has sparked outrage at a popular Waterloo bar, which shows more than 70 plastic cups in the gutter just outside the establishment.

The Lounge on South Road in Waterloo is one of the many pubs that line the street, but a video shows a stack of plastic cups outside the establishment.

Barbera Ramsbottom was strolling down South Road when she noticed a plethora of plastic cups strewn throughout. She then proceeded to photograph the trash that had been placed on the pavement.

“They are not the only bar there, and this amount of plastic cups was only outside The Lounge,” she told the ECHO. Outside The Lounge, it wasn’t just a tremendous blast of wind that dumped it all.”

The 52-year-old is eager to use this occurrence as an example in order to raise awareness about the litter problem in the neighborhood.

Takeaway containers, plastic cups, cardboard boxes, and polystyrene containers, as well as cigarette butts from the local nightlife, litter the street frequently. Barbera was quick to point out that this isn’t a one-off occurrence at The Lounge, but rather a problem that exists all along South Road.

“It’s not just The Lounge,” she continued, “it’s everywhere.” Even South Road isn’t enough. When people go to a pub to smoke and there are no ashtrays available, there are a lot of cigarette butts all over the place. Then everything gets swept into the gutter the next morning. All of these cigarette stubs wind up on a beach or in a river.

“It’s fantastic if they clean up the premises, but all places require is a dustpan and brush, and everything should be swept into the dustpan and then into the bin.”

Barbera works as a volunteer for Friends of Crosby Beach, a litter-reduction initiative in the area. The campaign are keen to ensure the area is well maintained and people are aware of the impact that litter has on the area.

To date, the group of volunteers has organized a number of different campaigns. With their most recent campaign promoting, “The Seas Begin Here.” The summary comes to a close.