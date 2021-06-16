Due to the ‘accelerated’ distribution, everyone over the age of 18 will be able to book a vaccine by Friday.

By the end of this week, anybody over the age of 18 will be able to schedule their coronavirus vaccination.

Following the announcement by Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, Downing Street confirmed that all persons aged 18 and over would be administered their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by Friday.

“From the end of this week, over-18s will be able to obtain their jab,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing.

During the prolongation of lockdown, Sir Simon Stevens stated that the NHS would “complete the job” of the Covid-19 immunization program to the “greatest extent possible.”

Patients with Covid-19 account for under 1% of hospital beds in England, according to him.

And, thanks to the immunization campaign, the average age of persons in hospitals has “flipped,” with more younger individuals seeking care and having better outcomes.

Meanwhile, the NHS has been told to “be ready” for new Covid-19 medicines, which are expected to be available in the coming months and will assist to prevent serious sickness and death.

Within three days of infection, these new therapies are expected to be provided to people in the community without the need for hospital treatment.

“It is now critical that we use the next four weeks to finish the job to the greatest extent possible for the Covid vaccination programme, which has been a historic signature achievement in terms of the effectiveness of delivering by the NHS, with over 60 million doses now administered,” Sir Simon told the NHS annual conference.

“By July 19, we hope to have given double jabs to almost two-thirds of adults across the country.”

“We’re also making significant progress in expanding the service to all adults; currently, anyone aged 23 and 24 can vaccinate through the National Booking Service.”

“I anticipate to be able to open up the National Booking Service to all adults 18 and up by the end of this week.”

