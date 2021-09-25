Due to technical difficulties, Channels 4, 5, and others have gone off the air.

According to the broadcaster, Channel 4 and More 4 fell off the air on Saturday owing to a “technical fault.”

Viewers said that for roughly 25 minutes, television displays displayed a still from a program before resuming to normal broadcasting.

The channel was claimed to have frozen again a few moments later.

Other users reported that More 4 was showing flashing pictures on its screen, and that Film4 and E4 were also affected.

What triggered the problem and how long it will remain are unknown.

In a tweet, the broadcaster stated that two channels were off the air for the time being, but did not specify the others.

“Channel 4 and More 4 are now off the air due to a technical issue,” it said. We’re working hard to get them back up and running as soon as possible.”

S4C, the Welsh language public service television broadcaster, also tweeted that a fire at a distribution center in London was causing problems.

“Unfortunately, we are experiencing technical difficulties as a result of a fire at a London distribution center,” it said. Apologies.”

Separately, Channel 5 was reported to have been experiencing technical difficulties and went off the air on Saturday.

Some viewers claimed that all they saw on the station was a message that said, “We sorry for the interruption.” We’ll get back to you as soon as possible.”

We’ve reached out to Channel 4 and Channel 5 for comment.