Due to technical concerns, a cruise liner’s departure from Liverpool has been canceled.

Today, Fred Olsen set sail from the Mersey for a five-day journey to the Shetland and Faroe Islands.

The company is optimistic that the problems will be fixed by next Thursday, when the airline’s next scheduled departure from Liverpool is scheduled.

The Borealis, a Fred Olsen liner, has 702 staterooms with a capacity of 1,360 passengers and 662 crew members.

The ship set out on its inaugural journey as a Fred Olsen vessel earlier this month against a backdrop of pyrotechnics from Liverpool.

It arrived at Portsmouth on Friday, but has been delayed since then due to technical concerns that have disrupted its schedule.

“A potential issue with the ship’s onboard technology has regretfully delayed departure from Portsmouth,” the business noted at the time.

“We are working diligently to remedy the problem, and guests on board are kept informed.”

Customers were subsequently advised that a journey scheduled to depart Liverpool today, ship S215, had been canceled as a result.

“Unfortunately, we will not arrive in Liverpool on schedule for our next voyage – S215, due to the delayed departure from Portsmouth,” Fred Olsen tweeted. As a result, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel this trip.”

That cruise was a journey north, taking in the Orkney, Shetland, and Faroe Islands’ coastlines.

A new update provided today reassured guests that the next departure from Liverpool, a seven-night British Isles tour departing on July 22, will still take place.

“We can confirm that the Borealis will be moving out to anchor near Portsmouth later today,” the statement stated. Our onboard experts are working hard to ensure that she will be fully operational in time to welcome visitors back on board in Liverpool on Thursday.

“We want to express our heartfelt apologies to any visitors who were inconvenienced by the last-minute change and thank them for their patience and understanding.”