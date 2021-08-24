Due to supply constraints, McDonald’s has withdrawn popular products from the menu, including milkshakes.

Due to supply problems, McDonald’s has discontinued a number of popular goods, including their beloved milkshakes.

Milkshakes and bottled beverages will be off the menu this week in England, Scotland, and Wales, according to McDonald’s.

Staff at McDonald’s, on the other hand, are “working diligently to reinstate these items to the menu as quickly as possible,” according to a representative.

The shortage dissatisfied customers, with several claiming that their orders were rejected at the checkout. According to The Mirror, the problem is thought to be due to a labor shortage in the delivery sector.

One client took to social media to say, “I just went to McDonalds — they don’t have any milkshakes and the fizzy drinks “may be flat.” What the hell is happening onnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

The supply problem is thought to be caused by a scarcity of lorry drivers as a result of new EU immigration limits and Covid restrictions.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain challenges, affecting the availability of a small number of products,” a McDonald’s representative stated.

“In restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales, bottled beverages and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate our clients’ patience.”

In the last month, a shortage of delivery drivers has interrupted supplies to supermarkets and restaurants, with Nando’s needing to close 50 locations, including one in Liverpool, due to a chicken shortage.

Beefeater pubs and Subway shops have also been impacted by the shortage of fresh food and drink.