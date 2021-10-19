Due to supply chain issues, the number of ships stuck in LA ports is at an all-time high.

The global supply chain crisis is worsening, with major California ports reporting the worst unloading backlogs in history.

At the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, 100 container ships were stalled waiting to discharge their cargo as of Tuesday, a new high. The previous high-water mark of 97 ships was only set last month. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ports saw an average of 17 anchored ships at any given time, according to local news station ABC 7.

President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that the White House and the Port of Los Angeles had struck an agreement to switch the port to a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week schedule in an effort to alleviate the backlog and the inflation that comes with it. Biden also alluded to many people’s concerns that the continued supply chain troubles might cause holiday shopping deliveries to be delayed.

“With the holidays approaching, you may be wondering if the gifts you intend to buy will arrive on time,” Biden said in a White House statement. “We have some wonderful news for you today: we’re going to help speed up the delivery of goods across the United States.” The Biden administration has been chastised for what some have described as a tardy response to supply chain difficulties that have plagued the United States in recent months. In June, a task team was formed to address the problem, and in August, a special port envoy was appointed.

Biden also utilized the ongoing controversy to underscore the need for infrastructure improvements in the United States, which is one of the goals of his ambitious Build Back Better Agenda.

“We need to take a longer view and invest in developing stronger resiliency to withstand the kinds of shocks we’ve seen year after year, the risk of pandemic, extreme weather, climate change, cyberattacks, and weather disruptions,” Trump argued.

A Port of Los Angeles worker demonstrated the enormity of the container ship backlog in a viral video shared to TikTok on Wednesday.

In the video, a worker states, “One of the reasons everything is backed up is our f***ing container yards are loaded to the gills with containers.” “We’re looking for truck drivers to pick up our wares. This is a condensed version of the information.