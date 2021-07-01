Due to students partying till 7 a.m. next door, the bus driver can’t sleep and has missed work.

A bus driver stated he had trouble sleeping and has had to miss work because kids near his residence party around the clock and into the next day.

The resident, who lives off Smithdown Road on Hawarden Avenue, claimed he had had to miss a lot of work hours recently because he didn’t feel safe driving a bus because partying students had kept him awake all night.

He posted a number of videos showing rowdy kids singing and partying outside his house, some of which were recorded around 7 a.m. after the party had continued into the next day.

When students get home, they discover that their house’s locks have been changed.

The resident, who did not want to be identified, stated: “I’m not saying that people can’t have a party, but this is just too much; the noise is nonstop and all day.

“These parties take place four nights a week and don’t end; as you can see from my video, some of them take place during the day.

“This is because the party went on all night and into the next day, and one of them was kidnapped at 7 a.m.”

The 33-year-old resident, who works as a bus driver, believes it is critical that he is aware and awake at all times.

He elaborated: “I had to miss a few days of work recently because I didn’t feel safe driving the bus after getting little sleep.

“I’m not sure the films give justice to how loud this is, but there’s no way I’m getting any sleep when these people are parting.”

This is the latest in a long series of recent accusations concerning anti-social behavior perpetrated by students in south Liverpool.

The conclusion of the university term, along with the easing of lockdown restrictions, has resulted in an explosion of parties, noise, and difficulties for residents in Wavertree and Mossley Hill.

People have spoken out about how a lack of sleep and continual chaos has affected their mental health.

According to a resident of Hawarden Avenue, “Coming home and not knowing if you have is not a pleasant experience. The summary comes to a close.