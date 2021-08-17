Due to strong winds, the Dixie Fire has grown to 604K acres. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect.

The Dixie Fire in California has officially burnt over 600,000 acres and is just 31% controlled.

Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Tuesday that the wildfire had grown to 604,511 acres, an increase of about 25,000 acres in only one day.

More than 1,100 structures have been destroyed by the fire, with another 16,000 under threat. Three first responders have been injured, according to reports. So yet, no civilians have been hurt.

On July 14, the Dixie Fire erupted in the highly forested northern Sierra Nevada, becoming California’s second-largest wildfire in history. Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties have all been affected.

Experts earlier informed This website that the fire might rage for months until the region’s winter rain and snow arrived. The fire department’s predicted full containment date is still “TBD,” meaning to be determined.

As firefighter personnel battle heavy winds, a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect until at least 11 p.m. Tuesday. The warning is Cal Fire’s highest level of alert, and it is issued when weather conditions threaten to cause intense fire behavior.

Under the impact of southwest winds, firefighters in the west zone of the wildfire coped with “strong fire activity” Monday night. Officials are currently assessing the damage and have warned that the number of structures destroyed by the fire may change.

Crews in the east zone are dealing with strong winds and low humidity. New containment lines are a priority for the zone to “defend against the wind shift that could move the fire to the south.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a fire weather watch for the area through Thursday.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has issued a public notice advising that it will likely cut electricity to thousands of homes and businesses beginning Tuesday evening to lessen wildfire risks due to the weather forecast.

Susanville, with a population of around 18,000 people, is in the path of the Dixie Fire. Susanville is the largest city that the fire has approached so far, and it is located in Lassen County.

Residents were urged Monday by the municipal police department to prepare to evacuate as the fire spreads, and the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office published an updated list. This is a condensed version of the information.