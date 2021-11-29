Due to Storm Arwen, customers are stranded at Britain’s highest pub for three days.

Snowfall has confined staff and patrons at Britain’s tallest bar for the third night, but there have been no complaints because there is “enough of beer.”

Due to significant snowfall brought by Storm Arwen, 61 guests have been stranded at Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales in northern England since Friday. According to Inn Manager Nicola Townsend, 40 visitors had previously reserved rooms, and the rest had come to see an Oasis tribute band perform at the pub.

Despite their protracted confinement to the bar, attendees are said to be having a good time. The pub crew prepared for a karaoke-filled evening as the third day arrived. Due to the host’s exceptional hospitality, some guests even stated that they “don’t want to go.”

Townsend said of the outlet’s visitors, “It’s just been beautiful and everyone is in really good spirits.” “They’ve built quite a friendship, the best way I can explain it is like a huge family.” Other game night activities, such as quizzes and board games, were introduced by the staff to keep the guests entertained throughout the ordeal.

A guest, Martin Overton, noted there is “enough of beer available” and the ambiance is “excellent” inside.

“I’m fine with being trapped; it’s wonderful, but we’re missing our baby, who is with his grandmother. But I’m curious as to how long we’ll stay here “Stephanie Overton, Overton’s wife, told the BBC that

On Saturday, guests presented the employees with a jar containing around £300 (nearly $400) in cash as a token of their appreciation. The visitors were treated to a customary meal the next day at the pub.

The rest of the day, the workers and customers worked together to adorn the bar.

According to ITV, Townsend remarked, “The blizzards were awful, how the snow was drifting, it was going all the way up to virtually the bedroom windows.”

A tunnel has been dug from the pub’s front door. However, adjacent roads are still impassable owing to downed power lines. According to Townsend, mountain rescuers were able to penetrate through the heaviest of snows to assist one guest who required medical assistance.

Storm Arwen has created inconveniences across Yorkshire, despite the fact that the storm turned out to be a wonderful experience for the guests. Hundreds of residents have been left without power as a result of the closure of many railroad routes.