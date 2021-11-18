Due to state restrictions, instructors are concerned about teaching controversial topics in class.

According to the Associated Press, teachers throughout the country are grappling with how to address sensitive themes such as racism and sexism as a result of heightened limits on what they are permitted to teach in many jurisdictions.

Many instructors are afraid to broach these themes for fear of punishment, from an Oklahoma school removing a Frederick Douglass autobiography from reading lists to a Texas school instructing teachers to present “opposing” opinions on the Holocaust.

According to the Associated Press, at least a dozen states have approved legislation this year restricting how teachers can confront racism, sexism, and other issues in their classrooms, with severe consequences for those who do not comply.

When Matt Hawn, a high school social studies teacher in Tennessee, was fired from Sullivan Central High School for using offensive materials and failing to provide a “conservative viewpoint” during a discussion on white privilege in his contemporary issues class, he experienced the consequences firsthand. Since then, the class has been dropped from the school’s curriculum.

Following Hawn’s resignation, other teachers at his school are now more worried about how they teach sensitive issues, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s obviously giving people pause, like, ‘What will happen if I teach this?'” Hawn said, “since the penalty is so severe.”

Some provisions of the Tennessee statute are more specific, such as prohibiting the teaching of intrinsically superior races or sexes. Teachers, on the other hand, are concerned that other sections, such as the section prohibiting the teaching of themes that encourage division or could cause children grief because of their ethnicity or sex, are less clear.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Alice O’Brien, general counsel for the National Education Association, the imprecise prohibitions have instructors concerned that any education on difficult themes like slavery or modern racism could be interpreted by parents as a violation of the legislation.

“These measurements are troublesome because their meaning is imprecise and very much in the eye of the beholder,” O’Brien added. “I believe it is important to recognize that every state already has quite thorough guidelines in place for K-12 teachers regarding what they must teach. They’re also supposed to teach the entire history of the United States, not just the portions that make us happy.” Some have argued that the new legislation should be used to remove instructional programs. This is a condensed version of the information.