Due to staffing shortages, New Mexico is the seventh state to use the military to treat COVID patients.

The Associated Press reported that a 20-member medical team from the United States Navy will come on Sunday to help the San Juan Regional Medical Center treat COVID patients due to continued personnel shortages.

The squad, which was requested by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, becomes New Mexico the sixth state to have military troops deployed or on their way to help with COVID patient treatment. According to a statement released by the US Army on Monday, two more 20-member teams are being transported to hospitals in Michigan.

“As COVID-19 hospitalization rates change around the country, reducing in some regions while climbing in others, we’re finding new towns and healthcare facilities that are overburdened and in need of federal, military support,” said ARNORTH commander Lieutenant General John R. Evans Jr.

“FEMA has once again asked the Department of Defense to assist New Mexico and the state of Michigan as they, along with the military and the rest of the country, continue to combat this pandemic.”

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 572 New Mexicans were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday, and health care officials testified to a congressional committee last week that over 450 hospital beds across the state are unable to be used owing to insufficient staffing.

Army North spokeswoman Dr. Nicole Wieman told the Santa Fe New Mexican that military teams were deployed to health care facilities around New Mexico earlier this year, with one team starting work in December 2020.

“We’ve really seen the stresses that have been placed on civilian hospitals, health care personnel in those hospitals, and on the communities as well,” Wieman added.

“As we’ve seen since the start of the response, hospitals are just about at their capacity to handle patients, and that’s when our teams come in to work with those civilian health care personnel.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Wieman, the teams concentrate on coronavirus cases. “They’re there to relieve the stress of caring for COVID sufferers,” she explained.

For a five-day period that includes the Thanksgiving holiday, New Mexico reported an additional 4,991 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 45 viral deaths on Monday.