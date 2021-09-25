Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

All the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues.

Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray.

A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the food sector was hurting as the “world wakes up from Covid” this week, but he was unable to predict when the crisis would be resolved.

He told reporters ahead of his trip to New York: “There are problems as you know with shipping, with containers, with staff – there are all sorts of problems.

“But then these are problems that affect the entire world. I think market forces will be very very swift in sorting it out.”

The food shortage crisis has resulted in empty supermarket shelves

However, organizations such as the National Farmers Union have cautioned that the sector is still on a knife’s edge, and that panic buying could result in bare store shelves all winter.

The head of NFU has written to the Prime Minister to call on the government to introduce a Covid Recovery Visa to enable companies to recruit from outside the UK to combat a “crippling” shortage in labour.

Due to rising wholesale gas prices, the country is also experiencing a CO2 scarcity, which the director of food and sustainability has described as a “perfect storm” for the food supply chain.

Andrew Opie said: “Disruption to CO2 supplies could not come at a worse time, with the shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers already putting severe pressure on food production and distribution.”

Given the likelihood that supply chain concerns will persist, we examine certain grocery items that may be impacted.

Christmas Turkeys

The owner of Bernard Matthews said the combination of issues has had a disastrous affect on his supply of Christmas Turkeys.

Ranjit Singh Boparan warned: “The supply of Bernard Matthews turkeys this Christmas was already compromised as I need to find 1,000 extra workers to process supplies. Now with no CO2 supply, Christmas will be cancelled.”

Meats

The use of C02 is critical in the food supply chain and the shortage is set to impact meat packaging and production.

The C02 shortage has been driven by soaring gas prices, which resulted in two US-owned fertiliser plants – which produce 60% of the UK’s carbon dioxide – shutting down last week.

BMPA chief executive Nick Allen told The Mirror that up to 90% of chicken and pig slaughterhouses have to stop work without CO2. – and warned this would mean shortages of meat within days.

C02 is also used when packaging meat to prolong its shelf life.

Fizzy drinks, including beer

C02 is used in the production of fizzy soft drinks and beer – so a shortage could result in production problems.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, also told the Mirror : “As the threat of disruption to the availability of CO2 continues to grow, so does the potential impact on brewers and pubs.

We continue to liaise with suppliers and are urging the government to support those manufacturing processes we depend on for the majority of our CO2 to resume operations. ”

“ Brewers have resilient supply chains and beer drinkers and pub goers can rest assured there is still plenty of beer to go round.”

Chilled packaged food

C02 is used in chilled packaged products such as cheese and salads to preserve shelf life and the chief executive of the British Frozen Food Federation said the shortage will disrupt supply.

Richard Harrow said: “Chilled foods producers are much larger consumers of CO2, which is used to extend the shelf life, so chilled food supplies are likely to be hardest hit by the shortage.”

Pumpkins

There is a shortage of the seasonal treat due to a lack of HGV drivers and poor weather conditions – according to The Daily Record.

Farmers are concerned that a recent bad weather has failed to ripen crops which will result in a poor pumpkin harvest.

The Daily Record reports how leading wholesale pumpkin supplier Lyburn Farm in Salisbury has closed its order books and says it is already oversubscribed due to an increase in demand and lack of supply.

Pasta

A report in The Guardian highlighted how the shortage of durum wheat in Italy has led to supply issues with pasta.

Durum wheat is a key ingredient in pasta and a disastrous growing season has sent the market out-of-control.

Jason Bull, a director of Eurostar Commodities, warned The Guardian of the coming pasta shortage: “The market is completely out of control and as a result there has been an approximately 90% increase in raw material prices as well as increases in freight.

“This is a dire situation hitting all semolina producers and all buyers of durum wheat across the globe. Companies are buying at record high prices.”