Due to racial slurs, Waitrose is changing the name of Kaffir lime leaves.

Waitrose is altering the name of its Kaffir lime leaves due to consumer complaints that the phrase has been used as a racist slur in South Africa in the past.

A representative for the retailer said Cooks’ Ingredients Kaffir Lime Leaves will be renamed Makrut Lime Leaves “in response to customer comments we’ve received.”

By early next year, all Waitrose stores and Waitrose.com will have new packaging for dried lime leaves, which are a prominent component in Southeast Asian cuisine.

“This name change is a significant step in realizing how vital it is for us to listen to customers and educate ourselves when it comes to the language we use,” Waitrose grocery trading manager Helena Dennis said.

“While some of our clients may be uninformed of the implications of this word, we want to make sure that no one who shops with us is offended.

“Changes like this are what keep us going forward. We need industry-wide cooperation on this, and we encourage other shops to follow suit in order to make a significant effect on a national level.”

Waitrose said it will explain the name change on shelf labels, recipe cards, and in its cookery schools because Kaffir lime leaves were still extensively used in cookbooks and other literature.

Citrus hystrix is a fruit native to Sri Lanka that is also found in Mauritius and South East Asia, especially Thailand, where it is known as Makrut.

In the late 1800s, Scottish botanist HF MacMillan is thought to have introduced the fruit to the English-speaking world under the name Kaffir lime.

However, in apartheid South Africa, the word was employed as an anti-black pejorative.

A lady was imprisoned in the country in 2018 for insulting a black police officer with the word.

Many chefs and food writers in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States have given the fruit the name Makrut. (This is a brief piece.)