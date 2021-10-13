Due to power outages, Chinese factories may have to pay up to 20% more for electricity.

According to the Associated Press, China’s companies could pay up to 20% more for heating and electricity than ordinary homes as the country grapples with a statewide energy shortage. On the other hand, industries could pay heat and energy prices that are 20% lower than the usual residential rate within a billing range defined as a “optimal pricing scheme” by a top official from a state economic management agency. According to the Associated Press, Zhao Chenxin, the president of the National Development and Reform Commission, the 20 percent over or below price threshold was adjusted from the present ceiling of 10% and floor of 15%. He stated that the potential of paying considerably more or much less is intended to encourage manufacturers to modernize their facilities with more energy-efficient technologies.

Due to a strain on energy supplies and the country’s dedication to resource conservation, some Chinese people have experienced power outages and have been forced to rely on generators and cellphones for light.

Despite the energy shortage, China’s National Development and Reform Commission stated Wednesday that it will have enough energy to heat inhabitants’ houses in the northern region of the country this winter, according to the Associated Press.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Chenxin also stated that China will stick to its carbon reduction targets even as coal production increases to meet rising electrical demand.

“Overall, we have the conditions, resources, and capability to secure the provision of winter heating,” Zhao stated.

Zhao stated that coal and natural gas production would be boosted, and energy reserves would be deployed to satisfy demand.

China is the world’s greatest carbon emitter, accounting for over 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions, followed by the US. China generates nearly 60% of its electricity from coal, and it is expanding coal-fired power facilities while also pledging to reduce its usage of the fossil fuel.

By 2025, the country wants to generate 20% of its entire energy needs from renewables, reduce overall emissions starting in 2030, and become carbon-neutral by 2060.

China is also a world leader in solar panel manufacturing. This is a condensed version of the information.